Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom has already been released in theaters. This new installment of the adventures of Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa, has begun its run in movie theaters from different parts of the world, so the first evaluations and opinions are being seen. And one of the most common has to do with the screen time of Princess Mera, played by Amber Heard.

And Princess Mera has very little time on screen, something that was already known before, but which has been strange for some fans. However, despite this very limited participation, the truth is that it has played an extremely important role in the plot of Aquaman 2. Below, we will tell you all the details. But if you haven't seen the movie yet, then you should know that this post contains spoilers.

The first installment of this franchise was quite successful, as fans They enjoyed the dynamics between these characters and the quite entertaining plot. For this direct sequel, some changes have been made, such as cutting Princess Mera's screen time. And a large part of the plot of this film focuses on the construction of a brotherly relationship between Arthur and Orm, his half-brother.

This relationship takes up much of the screen time, so Mera is not as present as in the previous film. However, although his appearances are limitedthere is no denying that the princess has played an important role in the main plot.

Mera's appearances are quite limited, as this woman has given birth to Arthur's son, whom they named Arthur Jr. However, It is also obvious that this woman's presence is quite limitedsince in many cases it is recycled material from the first film, along with new shots, such as the one where he is next to Arthur on the throne.

It has been estimated that Mera appears in total for about 5 minutes on screen, having between 9 to 10 lines of dialogue. This is a very short and limited amount of timealthough it is justified by the fact that this woman is injured and must retire to heal, in addition to the fact that the film focuses more on the relationship between Arthur and his half-brother.

But this does not mean that her participation is minimal, since this woman plays a very important role, since Not only is he a great moral support for Arthurhelping him grow as a character and understand his potential as a new king, but has also rescued the protagonist in several situations.

Mera has saved Arhtur Curry's life on several occasions

As we've mentioned, although Mera's screen time is quite short, This does not mean that it is dispensable. In fact, his actions were indispensable, as she saved Arthur's life on several occasions.

In the first part of the film, Mera stops Black Manta from murdering Arthur by attacking Atlantis. After, In the third act of the feature film she appears to save her husband which was trapped by a large rock. And in the end, in her battle against Black Manta, Mera also saves Aquaman again, giving him an advantage as well.

The issue of cutting screen time for Amber Heard, who plays Mera, It is related to the controversy that existed with the trial of Johnny Depp, as well as other internal problems. But despite this, it cannot be denied that her character has been quite important for the development of the events of the feature film.

