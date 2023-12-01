Aquaman and the lost kingdom

There are many predictions for the box office of Aquaman 2. Unfortunately, they are all negative. Will they get it right?

Do you want to see Aquaman 2? I ask this because according to box office experts he will gross very little in his first weekend. Therefore, that means that no one is interested in going to the movies to enjoy this underwater adventure. However, I’m looking forward to it, since I liked the first one and I trust director James Wan a lot. But I’m also interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

Now let’s get to the numbers. According to analysts, Aquaman 2 will gross around $50 million in its opening weekend in the United States. Leaving a worldwide figure that will not reach 100 million. Which would leave the figure a little lower than The Flash, which only reached 55 million in the USA and at the end of its entire run in theaters it only made 270 million.

But there is some hope for the film.

Aquaman 2

It must be remembered that the first installment of 2018 only obtained 67 million in its first weekend, then it became the great success of Christmas and reached 1,151 million dollars, being the highest-grossing film of the DCEU. What does this mean? Well, the Christmas season is usually quite favorable for going to the movies and making little money on the first weekend doesn’t mean much, since you can make up for it later. Especially if there is not much competition and the story is liked or at least entertaining enough for word of mouth to work. Will this happen with Aquaman 2?

Additionally, the plot revolves around Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) teaming up. Which can lead to very funny moments, so I recommend seeing it in theaters. Since the special effects are surely up to par and the larger the screen the better.

Aquaman 2 will be released on December 22, 2023. Leave me your comments about whether you are going to see it, so I will know if there is real interest in this film.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.