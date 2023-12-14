Aprilia has filed a patent request for a rear wing, already seen in MotoGP, but unprecedented on a road bike.

December 14, 2023

A year after its appearance on the Aprilia MotoGP, therear wing we see ourselves again in one patent application presented by the Noale company.

As reported by colleagues at Cycleworld, Aprilia has filed a request relating to the racing bike, but with the ulterior motive of being able to then transfer it to production bikes (also because ideas intended exclusively for racing are rarely the subject of patents).

Second purpose which becomes primary if one considers that racing-related patents are difficult to “defend” from a sporting point of view, and that having to explain the characteristics and purposes within the request itself, they would be described pros and cons to opponents.

The advantages of such devices on MotoGP are marginaland consequently even on road vehicles no tangible advantages are perceived or glimpsed, at least not as much as those brought by the front wings, now present on most road-going super sports cars.

An aspect not to be underestimated is that of the image, the “Wow” effect which enthusiasts love so much. The more a road motorcycle resembles a racing motorcycle, the more fascinating it is.

As can be seen in the drawings, the changes to the codon do not only concern the presence of a central wingbut they can also be seen two lateral appendages. The aim is to guarantee a greater load and therefore better stability of the rear, especially during braking phases, although this would not be the only advantage.

It would also benefit downforce generated on straights at very high speeds, a detail that would help generate greater load and therefore greater traction and stability.

A question that arises is the one relating to the actual functionality of these appendages on a production motorcycle. Whether it is a patent linked to a return to production-derived racing, the WSBK? Perhaps Aprilia intends to remove those 99 cc from its V4 to allow it to participate in the top road motorcycle championship?

It wouldn't be a bad idea. How about?