The collaboration between the Venetian team and the US team could extend to the series derivative championships

December 27, 2023

One of the many themes of this super exciting – on paper – 2024 season is represented by the arrival in MotoGP of the Trakchouse team, which will immediately have official 2024 Aprilias.

But the collaboration between Aprilia and Trackhouse racing could expand further. As? With new collaborations in the series derivative championships.

And one immediately thinks: ahhh, la Superbike! The thought would be there, also considering this post by Aleix Espargaro where he says it would be figo have a race there.

And as far as we know, Aprilia and Dorna recently spoke to understand a possible return a little better. Possible return what now is blocked mainly from regulation: the maximum permitted displacement is 999 and the RSV4 is 1100.

The discussion, however, remains open even if Trackhouse would be interested at the moment given that, of the 12 rounds of the Superbike world championship, not even one It's in the USA.

The situation is different for l’AMA Superbikedove Aprilia is already present not in the upper class but in the one in which it can compete with the RS 660, the best-selling motorcycle in that segment in Europe.

In the American championship a collaboration Aprilia-Trackhouse it is at the moment more likely compared instead to one in the Superbike world championship. However, things change quickly (see the arrival of the Americans in MotoGP: it was brought forward by a year and finalized in less than 10 days).