Suara.com – J&T Cargo held a business class with MSME players with the title “Efficiency for MSME Expansion”. This event is J&T Cargo's commitment to encourage the growth of MSMEs in an effort to expand their business to be more efficient, one of which is by educating them on the use of the shipping or logistics sector.

This event was attended by 50 MSME players and invited experts from various industries to share with us and strategies in business management and business expansion, namely by Network Manager J&T Cargo Muhammad Said Abdullah, Head of Social Media and Video Production KG Media Luthfi Kurniawan, and Owner Tambiyaku Bayu Hermawan as an MSME actor.

One of the strategies of MSME players in developing their business is through promotion on social media. This was also conveyed by Luthfi.

According to him, social media is an effective means of marketing products or services from a business. Through this facility, businesses can reach more consumers in various areas, not just around the business location.

“With such potential, social media is the right medium to reach a wide target market. “Business actors can use it to promote products or services, build brand awareness and increase sales. However, to maximize the potential of social media, business actors need to have the right marketing strategy.” He said it was written Monday (25/12/2023).

To optimize the marketing of MSME products on social media, there are three stages of the consumer journey that business actors need to pay attention to. First, awareness, namely the stage of introducing the product to consumers.

“At that stage, (business actors) need to create interesting and informative content to introduce products to consumers,” explained Luthfi.

Second, consideration, namely the consumer's consideration stage for purchasing a product.

“Performers need to create more in-depth content so that potential consumers are more confident that the product suits their needs,” he explained.

Third, conversion, namely the stage of purchasing a product. At this stage, content needs to be created that encourages consumers to immediately buy the product. Luthfi also provided examples as well as tips and tricks for the MSME players present so that the promotional content created could be maximized.

“For example, there are case studies of MSMEs that sell fashion and footwear, they use various content themes, including product exposure, behind-the-scenes content and educational content. “They talked about product advantages, manufacture, and even shared educational information about footwear,” said Luthfi.

In this way, he added, MSMEs can not only create interesting content, but also provide useful information that increases consumer engagement from awareness to conversion.

At this event, MSME actors who have been successful in expanding were also invited as speakers. Bayu CEO of “Tambiyaku” is involved in the sorghum processing business. He admitted that the name of the business was taken from the Dayak language which means grandmother.

Bayu said that he had known about sorghum since he was a child from his grandmother, who often made snacks from sorghum and told him about its benefits. Sorghum is a cereal plant that contains abundant nutrients, such as protein, fiber, vitamin B complex, iron, magnesium and zinc. Apart from that, sorghum is also low in cholesterol and fat.

To reach his current position, Bayu said, he had to overcome many challenges, including the perception that healthy food is expensive and tastes bad.

However, with strong determination, this problem can be overcome. In fact, Tambiyaku, which was initially only known among certain communities, has slowly managed to expand to a wider market, including supermarkets.

Bayu explained a number of strategies used to expand his market. First, build public awareness about sorghum through education and promotion.

Second, building relationships with communities, such as healthy living communities and communities that love local products. This is done to introduce Tambiyaku products to the community.

Third, look for distributors so that the product can be marketed more widely. The selection must be based on certain criteria, such as experience and reputation.

Lastly, collaborating with other MSMEs to support each other in developing business.

Apart from that, Bayu also emphasized the importance of developing the right marketing strategy. For example, being active on social media and participating in exhibitions.

“The use of cheap content, such as product exchange with influencers or collaboration with communities, is an effective alternative,” he said.

Bayu also highlighted the delivery aspect. He appealed to MSME players to choose delivery services that are reliable and safe, and offer efficiency in all things.

Responding to this, J&T Cargo Network Manager Muhammad Said Abdullah said that his party had recorded significant growth since its launch in August 2021.

One of these achievements can be seen in November 2023. J&T Cargo is capable of sending 1,500 tons of goods per day. This capability cannot be separated from the inventory owned by J&T Cargo.

“J&T Cargo is able to serve packages weighing more than 10 kg with B2B, B2C and C2C user segmentation,” explained Said.

For information, to date, J&T Cargo has 98 gateways or warehouses with a total of 3,330 outlets spread throughout Indonesia and a fleet of more than 2,500 units consisting of trucks, planes and ships.

That way, the company can help MSME players to reach a wider range of consumers, even to remote areas.

For deliveries using J&T Cargo, Said explained, the costs are determined based on the weight of the goods, delivery distance and the service chosen. The nominal value is also competitive when compared to other delivery services. In this way, MSMEs can save distribution costs and divert them to improving product quality.

Savings are also increasingly felt because J&T Cargo often provides discounts

for its users.

“If the price isn't right, they can ask for an additional discount. This

important to maintain continuity and customer satisfaction. “Alternatives without giving discounts may not be desirable, but we need to ensure that giving discounts does not harm the company,” said Said.

Regarding shipping security, he continued, J&T Cargo has an accurate and easy-to-use tracking system, as well as CCTV to monitor goods deliveries.

Apart from that, the company also provides insurance services with a guarantee of up to IDR 200 million per receipt. It doesn't stop there, J&T Cargo also excels in terms of distribution efficiency. By spreading partners to remote areas, this company can provide faster service than competitors who may have to wait longer due to the accumulation of goods.

“So, we don't wait for the full package to be delivered,” explained Said.

J&T Cargo has various services that suit the needs of MSMEs, at affordable prices. J&T Cargo has professional operational standards.

Starting from wide delivery coverage, easy finding of the nearest outlet location, pick up service, accurate delivery estimates, insurance claims, to a full tracking system.

This certainly makes the businesses of MSME players more efficient in reaching a wider range of consumers.