Suara.com – Towards New Year's Eve 2024, West Java Province (Jabar) was rocked by three earthquakes, Sunday (31/12/2023) afternoon until evening.

The first earthquake occurred in Garut-Tasikmalaya, West Java Province. The Garut earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 occurred at 11.52 WIB.

Then, two and a half hours after the first earthquake, another earthquake occurred which rocked West Java. The Sumedang earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck on Sunday (31/12/2023) afternoon at around 14.35 WIB.

The Sumedang earthquake occurred at the location 6.85 South Ring – 107.93 East Longitude or to be precise 1 kilometer northeast of Sumedang Regency, West Java.

The earthquake vibrations were felt as far away as Cileunyi, Cicalengka and Garut.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (31/12/2023) evening at around 20.34 WIB Sumedang, West Java was again shaken by an earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude.

The Sumedang earthquake occurred at the location 6.85 South Latitude – 107.94 East Longitude or 2 km North East of Sumedang Regency, West Java. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The Sumedang earthquake on New Year's Eve 2024 was felt in Lembang, Subang, Bandung.