INPS and Inail, here is the government’s solution

“This time it seems that the agreement in the government has been reached to put an end to the administration of INPS and INAIL, with the appointment of the presidents which could arrive in the Council of Ministers next week”. Corriere della Sera wrote it today, according to which “driving of the INPS should go Gabriele Fava, well-known Milanese labor lawyer, founder of the Fava&Associati law firm, already appointed in March 2021 by Giancarlo Giorgetti, extraordinary commissioner of Alitalia”.

Again according to Corriere della Sera, all’Inail, “should instead remain, but assuming the role of president, the current commissioner, Fabrizio D’Ascenzo, full professor at the Sapienza University of Rome, former dean of the Faculty of Economics. The names of Fava and D’Ascenzo would also have the approval of Palazzo Chigi, which manages the appointment dossiers through the undersecretary of the presidency, Giovanni Fazzolari”.

Again according to Corriere, the government should soon also designate the members of the boards of directors who, on the basis of the law decree that reformed the governance of INPS and Inail, will be four per institution. Meanwhile, yesterday the CGIL took the opportunity of the conference closing the celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the INPS to protest the exclusion of trade union leaders from the interventions.

However, the Istat issue remains open, concludes the Corriere della Sera, “where there has been an acting president since last May, Francesco Maria Chelli, while Lega (which would like the return of former president Gian Carlo Blangiardo) and the other majority parties are unable to find an agreement”.

