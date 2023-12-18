Christmas is the most important time for sales for many technology companies, and Apple is no exception. Now the Cupertino firm has indicated something surprising in comments to 9toMac: will stop selling its new Apple Watch Series 9 and its Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States this week.

We are facing an unusual decision that is motivated by a recent legal dispute. The International Trade Commission (ITC) of the United States indicated at the end of October that Apple had infringed a patent of the Massimo company, and that could endanger the import of its watches in the United States, as has happened now.

The patent is associated with the sensor technology that is responsible for measuring blood oxygen in the new high-end models of the Apple Watch. As a result of this legal battle, US citizens who want to buy a Watch Series 9 or a Watch Ultra 2 will not be able to find it available at Apple from next December 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET in the company's online store. Physical availability will also cease, although it will do so after December 24.

President Biden could veto the ruling and save Apple

The ITC issued its ruling in October and confirmed the resolution that a judge had already ruled in January. All of this has meant that the case ends up reaching the president of the United States himself, who has 60 days to review it.

During the presidential review process Joe Biden could veto the sentence, although at the moment that has not happened and the maximum deadline for that order to be given is next December 25. Apple has therefore announced this move with the idea of ​​complying with the ITC decision preventively.

Those responsible for Apple have also explained in 9to5Mac that this ban only affects the two aforementioned models of the Apple Watch because they are the ones that offer blood oxygen monitoring functions. The Apple Watch SE, for example, does not have it and will continue to be sold.

Curiously, the measure only affects Apple: other sellers such as Amazon will be able to continue selling these models for the moment. Since the ruling blocks the importation of these two watches into the United States after December 25, That could mean that Apple would not be able to sell those devices to other stores either.. That would make it impossible to find the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 in any store in the entire United States.

As indicated in 9to5Mac, Massimo is a medical technology company that has been involved in legal battles with Apple for years. According to her, the firm led by Tim Cook has infringed several of Massimo's patents, and in fact had two cases underway. One with the District Court in the Central District of California, which dates back to 2020 and which must repeat its trial by non-unanimous decision, and another in the ITC, from June 2021.

It would be strange for President Biden to make a move, but President Obama already vetoed a ban on iPhone sales in 2013 when they were threatened in the legal dispute that Apple had with Samsung. The size of the Apple Watch is much smaller than that of the iPhone, which makes it even more unlikely May we see that measure again.

Apple believes, however, that this ban will significantly affect its business: that division generated $13.48 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, for example. The company has also emphasized how these watches allow their users to detect potential health problems.

It is not known during How long could that veto last?and although Apple will appeal the decision once the presidential review period ends, on December 26, that will not deactivate the sales and import veto immediately.

In Xataka | WatchOS 10 wreaked havoc on the battery life of some Apple Watches. The solution is rolling out