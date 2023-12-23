Although in recent months we have been hearing many advances in artificial intelligence focused on large technology companies such as Google, OpenAI or Microsoft, Apple It also has various efforts underway to not be left behind in a market that could shape the technological world for decades to come.

In fact, it has recently been known that Apple is working very hard to catch up in the field of artificial intelligenceeven “spending millions of dollars a day” in this segment.

Those from Cupertino have launched a machine learning framework to build models that work well on Apple Silicon, are working to optimize the ability to run LLM on mobile phones, and would also be developing an improved version of Siri focused on artificial intelligence functions.

As The New York Times now reports, Apple would be negotiating multi-year agreements worth at least $50 million to partner with various large news publishers.

This association would come about Licensing your news archives and using that information to help train your new generative AI models.

However, Apple has already approached several large news publishers, receiving mixed reactions.

According to the aforementioned media, large news publishers “could potentially be affected by any legal liability that may arise from the use of their content by Apple.”

However, other news publishers would have been more positive about the possibility of partnering with Apple in this regard.

It seems that 2024 is going to be a very important year in the field of artificial intelligence for those from Cupertino and we will surely hear new news.