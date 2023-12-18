We use more and more applications and many of them require a subscription to use them, something that ultimately ends up suffering for our battered pockets.

Luckily, Apple wants subscriptions in the App Store They are cheaper if you meet just one condition: you have already subscribed to other applications in the store.

As Apple reveals on its website for developers, they want to implement the “contingent pricing” plan.

This will offer customers a discount on their current subscriptions depending on whether they already have another active subscription. The discount will remain as long as the user does not unsubscribe from some of the services.

With this, customers gain by paying less for their subscriptions, and on the other hand, developers gain greater customer loyalty, who will not unsubscribe from the service because otherwise they would lose the subscription.

Apple explains this to developers: “Contingent pricing for subscriptions in the App Store: A new feature that helps you attract and retain subscribers: it allows you to offer customers a discounted subscription price as long as they are actively subscribed to a different subscription. It can be used for subscriptions from one or two different developers. “We are currently testing this feature and will be onboarding more developers in the coming months.”

And they give as an example: “You could offer Ocean Journal premium subscribers the opportunity to subscribe to Mountain Climber for a discounted price of $4.99/month instead of the usual $5.99/month.” Customers pay the discounted price as long as they remain Ocean Journal subscribers.”

Apple clarifies that customers will find discounted prices in a publication's App Store listing, in off-platform marketing channels, and in certain planned locations in the App Store.