Korean sources claim that LG is immersed in the development of technologies that could allow future iPhones to be all-screen. There are many challenges when creating an under-screen camera that does not significantly lose quality compared to a regular lens. This is why, according to this information, we should not see an iPhone with this type of front until after 2026.

According to The Elec, LG Innotek is already in the preliminary development phase of an under-screen panel in which the lens holes are not visible. A curious fact from the source is that it is stated that “the lens hole will not be visible when it is not in use”, but the door is not closed on it being slightly visible when we activate the camera.

This type of under-screen solutions have the main problem that They are not able to capture so much luminosity like usual lenses, as they are covered by the panel itself. LG is working on a special lens to overcome this limitation, as well as the possible flares and ghosting effect that usually occur on phones with this type of camera.

It is also reported that Apple has already received some samples from other suppliers to achieve an under-screen camera but, for the moment, they have described them as “unsatisfactory.”

The case of iPhones is especially complex, since not only do you have to hide the front camera, but all the hardware that makes up Face ID. The source points out that these elements will also be hidden under the screen, to achieve a completely free front.

Currently there are some manufacturers betting on this type of technology. Samsung uses it in the front camera of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and we were also able to test it in the ZTE Axon 30. Despite the visual effect generated by “not having a camera” on the front, the results today are quite disappointing.

Apple is expected to evolve progressively in the coming years: from the Dynamic Island it will move (according to rumors) to a hole in the screen in which Face ID will be integrated, by 2026 to opt for a front without any type of distractions.

