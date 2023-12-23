Do you know which are the most viewed and successful Apple TV+ series on the streaming platform? We already know the data, and the truth is that they are quite interesting.

It's time to review the most viewed and successful Apple TV+ series. The streaming platform has enjoyed a successful period thanks to innovative series and the participation of big names on screen. Shows like The Morning Show, Cooking with Chemistry, Messi Comes to the United States, Slow Horses, For All Humanity, Silo, Secuestro en el aire, Hermanas hasta la muerte and Ted Lasso have propelled the platform towards recognition and success.

On the other hand, although Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters has not yet been renewed, it has received considerable praise within Apple TV+. The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has been one of the biggest hits of the streaming platform. In fact, its third season has increased viewership by 20%. This drama has been renewed for a fourth season after its positive impact in various international countries.

The streaming platform has not stopped growing

For its part, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Became Apple TV+'s Most Popular Drama Upon Its Debut in November, while Cooking with Chemistry, headed by Brie Larson, has been the service's biggest limited series after launching in October. Although its renewal has not yet been confirmed, there are indications that suggest the possibility of future seasons for both series.

In general, Apple TV+ has seen a significant 42% increase in its audience and has doubled the hours consumed over the past year in more than 100 countries. This growth is partly attributed to shows like For All Mankind, currently in its fourth season and which has also shown an increase in its audience, which could be indicative of a renewal for a fifth season. This continued success is driving the overall growth of the streaming platform.

Don't forget to leave us your opinion about Apple TV+ and its most successful series!

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.