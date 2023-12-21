The series starring Rebecca Ferguson caused a sensation with its first season, but encountered problems in the production of the second.

This 2023 has left many great series in its wake: Apple TV+, for example, surprised with Silo, a production by Science fiction which many will find very similar to Fallout, which curiously premieres an adaptation in 2024.

The series revolves around the inhabitants of an immense underground refuge where humanity has been confined for hundreds of years due to the belief that life is not possible outside. Some chambers are the only window to the outside they have and they are only cleaned when someone is exiled, an elegant way of saying “sentenced to death.”

The cast of the first season of Shiloh included Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and William Postlethwaite.

Apple TV+ It didn't take him long to renew the fantastic science fiction series for a second season, which began production in the UK in June. Unfortunately, problems would soon knock on the door.

Silo season 2 gains momentum again

There were already suspicions in the filming due to the fact that Silo had started production on its second batch of episodes with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in full strike, but the entry into the mix of SAG-AFTRA when calling its strike In July, it stopped work completely.

Since a good part of the cast of the Apple TV+ series is American, filming season 2 of Silo became unfeasible and production was stopped.

With union demands satisfied and the industry fighting to regain cruising speed, the team resumed filming Silo this December, as reported by Collider.

At the moment, there are no prospects regarding the release window that the new episodes of Silo will have on Apple TV+, so we can only wait while theories still emerge about what we could see in the new season.