The battle for the heart of the seventh art is no longer exclusive to movie theaters and now streaming platforms have become bishops.

Since streaming platforms began to emerge and see how their original content, whether movies or series, was the key to their success, there has been a fierce confrontation with the film industry. However, things have become distorted over time as the business has prospered both ways… sometimes.

Let me explain: for many filmmakers, for a film to go directly to streaming is an unspeakable sacrilege. Ask Christopher Nolan if he would have released Oppenheimer if Universal had told him to release it in Peacock…

Ironically, there are several platforms that They prefer to have an exclusive premiere in their catalog without necessarily having to go through exhibition halls.. In this league, Netflix rules, of course, as they seem to be closed in band and only release movies in theaters so that they can compete for awards like the Oscars.

However, there is a middle path that not everyone decides to follow and that seems to show that it is the one that best benefits both sides of the coin. In that aspect, Apple TV+ has found the possible formula for success, and is demonstrating it in 2023.

The platform has taken the lead in the streaming market in many ways, including when it comes to getting a film with his seal to win the Best Picture category at the Oscars (CODA: The sounds of silence). Regarding theatrical releases, they have also opted for a much more conciliatory and less exclusive approach.

Apple TV+ reconciles streaming with movie theaters

Two recent examples that you have read and heard about ad nauseum are Assassins of the Moon and Napoleon. I’m not going to debate the length of one or the historical inaccuracy of the other, but they are two films with first-class associated names.

Martin Scorsese directs Killers on the Moon, with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro giving it their all. Napoleon, for its part, is directed by Ridley Scott and stars talents such as Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

Releasing both films directly on streaming would have been bad businessbut not taking advantage of its attractiveness to promote the quality that Apple TV+ manages would also have been a mistake.

Therefore, Apple’s approach has been a success: has premiered Napoleon y The Moon Killers in movie theaters without advancing the streaming release date of neither of them. However, every press release, every promotional piece and every trailer included the “coming soon to Apple TV+.”

Yes, platforms like Netflix do it too, but the promotion of their films in the few limited releases in theaters is conspicuous by its absenceas happens with the next The Snow Society, by JA Bayonawhich debuts in theaters for a limited time this week and arrives in the platform’s catalog on January 4.

Not even all theaters will have the film, unlike Napoleon or The Moon Killers, which They had a perfectly normal premieredespite being conceived as tapes intended for streaming.

A little shared approach

There aren’t many major league platforms that share this approach to Apple TV+. In fact, only Disney+ maintains a similar strategy. The Mouse House streaming service releases its films normally in theaters—except for some that are exclusive to streaming—and, depending on their performance, they end up arriving sooner or later in the catalog.

Of course, Disney already has its brand built and promoted in the audiovisual industry, but Apple Studios is still at it and promoting its movies in a big way is contributing to the good reputation of the platform, attracting customers who discover series like Silo, For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show or Slow Horses.

I sincerely believe that Apple TV+ has achieved a more than correct approach when it comes to its cinematic releases. It may not have blown up the box office – The Moon Killers earned 155.5 million dollars and Napoleon has 170.7 – but it gives his films the opportunity to have an acceptable result before becoming a draw for those who could not see them in theaters. .

In the absence of seeing a greater scope for the new advertising plans of many platforms, I think that making movies a little profitable at the box office is a great way to gain a reputation for a service like Apple TV+, and I am surprised that other services do not bet more for this model.

Netflix is ​​ruled out, because they themselves insist that their model works great for them, but Amazon Prime Video, for example, has already begun to make some threats with films like Air.

In short, what Apple TV+ does is see the passage of its films through cinemas as an exceptional showcase where it can boast of quality and gain subscribers. Isn’t that the objective of this market?