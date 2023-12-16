When a new device comes out, it always has a wide range of official accessories that we can use, for example, to charge it efficiently while taking advantage of maximum speed.

However, these official accessories usually have a fairly high price in most cases, and third-party manufacturers usually make these same accessories, with lower quality, but at a much lower price.

In an effort by Apple to warn all its users that purchasing fake accessories can be harmful to their devices, they have created a new support document that you should read.

That support document basically helps users to identify Apple Watch chargers that are authentic and certified.

Thus, Apple It wants you to escape from those accessories that are not certified and that are taking away a good economic pie.

This support document explains that using chargers for the Apple Watch that are not certified can affect not only the charging speed, but also the life of the battery.

They clarify that, for example, those chargers, which are not official, They usually have different colors, and Apple's are completely whitein addition to having several printed model numbers.

It should be noted that not all third-party Apple chargers are fake, since there are some that are certified. These are those that include certain “Made for Watch” style badges with the Apple logo.

To find out if you have a certified accessory, Apple makes it easy for you to access this page where you can search for the accessory by its model number or by the product's EAN code.

Obviously, if it does not appear, you are using an uncertified accessory, and that may end up having some risk for your device.