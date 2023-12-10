Apple ready to move production to India

Last April, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, attended the inauguration of the group’s first store in Mumbai. In 2024, it could return to India to inaugurate factories that will produce the latest iPhone models, including the most affordable ones. This is what La Stampa reports. According to Cupertino’s plans, within the next two-three years, at least 50 million of the iconic smartphones will be produced in India instead of China. The aim is to expand and build new facilities to further enhance the Indian supply chain. If the plan is successful and meets Cook’s expectations, India will help make a quarter of iPhones globally in the next few years.



Read also: Apple dumps Goldman Sachs for electronic payments

However, China will always maintain the lead. The move to shift some production to the Indian Subcontinent is supported by the $1.5 billion that the Taiwanese company Foxconn announced on November 27 it would invest in India for “technology products”. The Wall Street Journal reveals that Apple’s investment share is also included in this figure. This decision to lean on India is symbolic and comes at a critical time when many multinationals are concerned about over-reliance on Chinese production and logistics chains. The relocation of production to South East Asia was a strategic choice that found support in the Biden administration, which continues to hinder Beijing to prevent their access to sensitive Western technologies that can be used for military purposes.

Read also: Top 100 brands, Apple in the lead. Italy stands out with Gucci, Ferrari and Prada

The first phase of this shift will be the opening of a plant in the southern state of Karnataka, scheduled for April, which will primarily produce iPhones, with a capacity of 20 million pieces. Together with a third facility acquired from the Tata group, Apple’s production in India is expected to reach an estimated 50-60 million smartphones, or a quarter of global iPhone shipments. Despite this, China will maintain further 50% of the total production. An obstacle for Apple in this process is the strong union presence and more restrictive labor laws compared to China.

Subscribe to the newsletter