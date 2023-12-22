Apple seemed to have missed the boat on AI, but perhaps it is just simmering its particular revolution. That is at least what emerges from a recent discovery: an investigation by company experts who point to a rival to ChatGPT with a fundamental difference: it will not be cloud-based.

A promising study. A group of Apple researchers have published a new report titled “LLM in a flash” that raises an interesting idea. According to this study, Flash storage is more abundant in mobile devices than the RAM normally used in LLMs. With their method it is possible to take advantage of this type of storage, something that opens the doors to striking possibilities.

Two techniques to solve the problem. To enable those types of features, researchers have created two different techniques. The first, the so-called “windowing”, which allows instead of using new data each time, the AI ​​reuses part of the data already processed, recycling it. The second, the so-called “Row-Column Bundling”, which allows data to be regrouped more efficiently, thus being able to accelerate the ability of AI to understand and generate language.

An AppleGPT at a glance. Combining these methods allows us to propose the arrival of an “AppleGPT” that would not work from the cloud, but directly on the mobile phone, even if we do not have a connection to data networks. In addition, the researchers say, the techniques would allow the AI ​​processing speed to be multiplied by 4-5 times on the mobile CPU, and up to 20-25 times on its GPU. As they point out in their study, “this advancement is especially crucial for deploying advanced LLMs in resource-limited settings, thereby expanding their applicability and accessibility.”

A super-vitaminized Siri? As indicated in Bloomberg a few weeks ago, Apple is working on a more powerful version of Siri in which there would be a significant integration of artificial intelligence. The assistant could thus answer more complex questions or autocomplete sentences more efficiently. There is also talk of real-time language translation and, of course, new capabilities in the field of photography and augmented reality, especially now that the Vision Pro is about to arrive.

Ajax as a base. In summer we already talked about this ambitious Apple project that will have Ajax as a fundamental component. This LLM will try to compete with GPT-4 (or at least GPT-3.5), PaLM 2 or Llama, the OpenAI, Google and Meta models. Apple's movements in this regard also affect the tools with which its developers are working, and the effort seems to want to crystallize with iOS 18.

Apple wants you to use its chatbot locally. The big difference here is in the ability to use this 'Apple GPT' – or whatever it is called – completely independent of the cloud. We are facing a case of an “edge” computing solution, that is, executed locally, without the need for us to be connected to data networks, for example. It is the same thing that, for example, Google is pursuing with Gemini Nano.

Why this is important. This difference in its mode of operation is relevant because it is precisely consistent with Apple's philosophy: avoiding the cloud will theoretically allow the company to boast more guarantees in terms of privacy because what we ask and the chatbot answers us will not leave our device or “will be collected.” Apple has long proclaimed itself the champion of our privacy (ahem), and this could reinforce that discourse.

Image | Jano le Roux

In Xataka | Voice assistants were once the great promise of AI. Today they are nothing more than the ugly duckling