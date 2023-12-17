Game over with Flipper Zero, at least to annoy the iPhonesince Apple has implemented a new security patch in which they have solved this problem that many users of the device have been experiencing for quite some time.

Apple engineers have managed to block an annoying Bluetooth notification attack, carried out with a Flipper Zero and that caused a huge number of pop-up windows to be sent to these Apple phones, blocking them, freezing them and causing them to fail.

The only thing you're going to have to do is to install the latest Apple update, specifically iOS 17.2 You could even have it already installed since they usually download automatically depending on the configuration you have.

The original attack with the Flipper Zero allowed blocking nearby iPhones, around 50 m.

Although Flipper Zero cannot do this initially, with a third-party firmware called “Flipper Xtreme” it does include this function that allows you to send infinite notifications through Bluetooth to block devices such as iPhones.

Until now the only way to prevent these attacks was to directly disable the Bluetooth of the iPhone.

According to different experts, iPhones with iOS 17.2, when receiving these attacks, only allow a few pop-up windows, blocking the rest.

Apparently this could indicate a new delivery request waiting time that Apple has implemented so that other types of notifications that are valid are not blocked.