Despite all the advances that have been seen in mobile phones in recent years, the truth is that there is this pending issue with the front camera, which affects these devices.

Although these cutting-edge mobile phones have increasingly thinner frames or almost imperceptible front notches, it could be said that they are not all screen.

But as the South Korean media The Elec states, the provider of AppleLG Innotek, has already begun preliminary development of under-screen cameras.

It would be a module that would provide less light to the sensor, but to compensate for it, from LG Innotek are creating a space system of multiple lenses capable of reducing optical aberrations.

On the other hand, the light intensity around the module would be increased to improve the image quality.

This is a spectacular advance to definitively have an all-screen iPhone, but it would be a technology that would still have some time left to be commercial, given that it would not be present until the iPhone that is launched at the end of 2027, and as soon.

Previously, those from Cupertino would adopt Face ID technology under the panel in 2025 with the iPhone 17, so there is a long way to go, and plans could end up changing.

Be that as it may, Apple also has to start embracing the flexible iPhone that they could have had in development for years, but which would not yet be commercially viable.