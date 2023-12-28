The Apple Vision Pro will hit stores in February. This has been indicated by Ming-Chi Kuo, the famous analyst specializing in the supply chain surrounding Apple, and who has guaranteed that next week there will be the first large mass shipment of units to authorized stores.

On sale in February

Apple's long-awaited augmented reality glasses are one step away from being packaged and heading to stores. Let us remember that Apple's new product category will begin its journey in the United States with a price of $3,499and it will not be until months later when it goes on sale in other countries.

According to Kuo, next week a first round of stock will be sent to stores that will serve to cover the launch of the device, and if Apple's calculations do not fail, there should be no stock problem. If the product, with such a high price, manages to break stock, we would be talking about a new milestone pushed by hype and early adoption, so we'll see what ultimately happens.

You can now prepare content for the glasses

Let us remember that the beta 2 of iOS 17.2 allows users of iPhone 15 Pro y iPhone 15 Pro Max capture videos in Spatial format, a format that is responsible for storing information about the depth of the subject and the environment to be able to represent it properly in the Apple Vision Pro.

Thus, while you do not have glasses with which to view these contents, at least you will be able to save memories in the meantime so as not to forget them and be able to experience them from a first-person perspective in the future.

How to record spatial videos with the iPhone for the Vision Pro

To be able to record spatial videos compatible with Apple Vision Pro, you need an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max updated to iOS 17.2. You must enter the system settings, and in the Camera section, activate the spatial format in the “Formats” section.

With this option activated, you will be able to record videos with the necessary information so that the augmented reality glasses can reproduce the content in a three-dimensional way.

When do the Apple Vision Pro arrive in Spain?

The arrival of the Vision Pro will be long in coming. The first launch phase will be focused on the United States and Canada, where it will arrive in the month of February as confirmed by the report. As far as Europe is concerned, it looks like the launch won't happen until the end of the year, however, Spain does not seem to be in the plans for that launch, since we talk about countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and France, in addition to China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea on the Asian side. According to Kuo, the total number of units distributed could reach half a million glasses worldwide by the end of 2024.

For that reason, you'd better take it slow, as it looks like the glasses will take quite a while before you can go try them out at an Apple Store.

