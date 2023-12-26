There was a time when you were happy with an AUX input and a built-in navigation system in your car, but times are changing. Nowadays, your smartphone makes most of the beautiful weather, with either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay hijacking the entire infotainment screen, depending on the operating system. Soon, the latter software in particular will go one step further, because Apple CarPlay will also control your car's instruments… And now we know what that will look like.

Access trip data, climate control…

Or at least: what that will look like if you happen to drive a Porsche or an Aston Martin, because those are the first two manufacturers whose layout we get to see. Apple has shared a few images of the dashboard of an Aston Martin DB12 and a more difficult to identify Porsche and in both cases CarPlay doesn't just take over the infotainment screen. For example, we see that the driver's display on the Aston also has a new look, and on the Porsche even the passenger screen can participate. Apple sat down with both car brands to design the screens, so that it is individual for each manufacturer. Aston Martin, for example, sticks to sleek black and white counters, while Porsche opts for a background with its iconic 'Pepita' motif.

That is not the only thing that brands have to pass on to Apple in order to get the new CarPlay on their cars. For example, your smartphone will soon also need access to the car's trip data in order to be able to project it correctly on the driver's display, and it doesn't stop there. For example, you will soon be able to control everything from the climate control to even the mood lighting via CarPlay, so the software must also have access to that. Expect Apple's CarPlay 2 in Porsches and Aston Martins from 2024, and other brands could soon follow.