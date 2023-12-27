Apple may resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States after the International Trade Commission (ITC) banned the marketing and import of the devices amid a patent infringement case. This is partial progress for the Cupertino company, which has managed to get a federal appeals court to annul the measure, albeit temporarily.

The same day that the ban on the aforementioned products came into effect, Apple filed an appeal with the aim of obtaining an emergency suspension of at least two weeks of the ITC's overwhelming ruling. The technology company's lawyers had pointed out that the ban could cause “irreparable harm.” About 24 hours after the presentation of that legal document, the firm has received good news.

Court temporarily suspends Apple Watch ban

The appeals court has ordered the cessation of the measures adopted by the ITC until the Office of Customs determines whether the corrective measures proposals by Apple resolve the patent infringement conflict brought about by medical device manufacturer Masimo. This gives those led by Tim Cook time until January 12, 2024 to continue selling the watches, although the deadline could be extended a little longer.

Apple has also requested that the ban be suspended until the appeals court issues a full ruling. This petition, it should be noted, has not been dismissed and the appeals court is considering it, but a ruling on the matter will take at least a week to arrive. In any case, Apple has already managed to reduce the negative impact of the dispute with Masimo over Blood Oxygen technology.





Let us remember that Masimo sued Apple for theft of trade secrets related to several of its technologies, including blood oxygen measurement. The initial trial was declared a mistrial, but the medical company wanted to go one step further. Later he also filed a lawsuit with the ITC, a federal agency that determined that there was patent infringement, specifically in relation to pulse oximetry.

The ITC ruling was published in September, but it was established that the ban would come into force on December 26, that is, during Christmas sales time. In parallel, Joe Biden's administration had the ability to veto the ruling until December 25, something that ultimately did not happen (in 2013, President Barack Obama vetoed a ruling that banned some iPhones and iPads in a legal battle against Samsung) .

Images: Apple

