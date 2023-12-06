Apple has always been characterized by being quite benevolent when it comes to updating its devices, not only offering operating system updates even 5-6 years after the original launch of the terminal, but also correcting errors quite quickly.

And the last detail in this regard is that it has been confirmed that iOS 17.2 brings Qi2 wireless charging to older iPhonesalthough not as old as you might imagine.

Specifically, it will be the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 that will benefit from this Qi2 chargingso Apple has had the detail of offering this feature to terminals that were launched approximately two years ago.

This has emerged from the iOS 17.2 RC changelog that confirms this new addition.

It is worth clarifying that Qi2 is one of the latest universal wireless charging standards and offers this wired charging to mobile devices quickly and efficiently.

However, this addition to older iPhones, does not specify whether they will get fast wireless charging speeds via third party upload platforms.

Because although the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 They reach a maximum of 15 W of wireless charging through MagSafe chargers, then through third-party wireless chargers their maximum is 7.5 W.

Without a doubt, it is a good addition by Apple, and the reasons why the company is considered one of the best when it comes to treating all its devices, regardless of how long they have been on the market.