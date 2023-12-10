One of the most talked about launches in recent days regarding mobile applications was the iMessage function of Beeper Mini for phones Androidand after a few hours it magically stopped working.

After countless complaints from users, given that the iMessage de Beeper Mini It hadn’t been working for hours, we already knew what could have happened, and all eyes were on Apple.

And in the last few hours, Apple has issued a statement, confirming who have blocked said service since “they are concerned about the security and privacy of their users.”

“At Apple, we build our products and services with industry-leading security and privacy technologies designed to give users control of their data and keep personal information secure. We take steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials to gain access to iMessage. These techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks. We will continue to make updates in the future to protect our users.”

Once the blockage is confirmed, those responsible for Beeper Mini do not want to throw in the towel, and are willing to release an update to restore service iMessage for Android phones.

“We stand behind what we have built. Beeper Mini keeps your messages private and increases security compared to unencrypted SMS. “For anyone who claims otherwise, we will be happy to provide our full source code to a mutually agreed upon third party to evaluate the security of our application.”

Taking into account that Apple is one of the most powerful companies in the world, it will have more than enough resources to block any other update in just a few hours, and we may be on the verge of a new legal battle.