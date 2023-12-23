Since the original launch, AirTags have become a good tool to detect and track some of our personal items, such as a suitcase, but unfortunately they have also been used by criminals.

And the criminals have been using the AirTags and similar to monitor their targets, and to know the route of their potential victims and then rob them or steal their car.

Apple has been trying to address this AirTags problem for some time with various software updates, but thanks to a recent partnership with Google, Samsung and other technology companies, this misuse of Bluetooth trackers could be put to an end.

These technology companies have teamed up to develop an industrial specification that will combat the misuse of these devices, and the launch of this specification is very close in time.

All of these companies have already submitted an application to the Internet Engineering Task Force for a technology called “unwanted location tracker detection.”

It is expected that this system will obtain all approvals in the short term, and with this it will be able to be integrated into Android and iOS, facilitating the detection of nearby trackers, whether AirTags or any other similar tracker.

While Apple already offers detection of unwanted trackers, detection is more difficult on Android as users have to download a dedicated app from the Google Play Store.

Additionally, this app requires manual scanning and searching of nearby devices without automatic detection.

Thanks to this new specification, Google, Apple and any technology company can offer automatic detection of these unwanted trackers and thus offer more frequent notifications and faster warnings when an unrecognized one of them is nearby.

Those from Cupertino are working on a next-generation AirTag that could be launched between 2024 and 2025, and this new device could feature improved tracking, more precise location functions, and more efficient anti-stalking protection.