Suara.com – Political observer from Trunojoyo Madura University, Surokim Abdussalam, assessed that the performance of vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, in the vice presidential debate, Friday (22/12/2023) night, still needs evaluation, especially in public communication, even though he was able to appear surprising.

“The thing that needs to be improved regarding Mas Gibran's appearance in the future, I think is only about fatsun or manners, so that he doesn't directly attack his opponent but is more persuasive,” said Surokim, Saturday (23/12/2023).

The evaluation of public communication questions is intended so that Gibran can be more flexible in conveying ideas and answering questions from other contestants.

However, based on his views, Gibran in the second debate session yesterday, was able to match the two other vice presidential candidates, namely Mahfud MD and Muhaimin Iskandar.

The two contestants are senior figures with high experience and experience.

“Mas Gibran's performance in general is quite surprising and he is quite capable of arguing with senior figures of the caliber of Prof Mahfud and Cak Imin (Muhaimin Iskandar),” he said as reported by Antara.

What Gibran showed also seemed to be the answer to many public doubts about the capacity and capabilities of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's companion.

“The assumption that the two rivals were being targeted and shot at was not proven, which is quite impressive in my opinion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Surokim assessed that the number one vice presidential candidate, Muhaimin Iskandar, presented the aspect of strengthening the context of change brought by presidential candidate Anies Baswedan with a more relaxed communication style and body gestures.

“Cak Imin has been part of Pak Jokowi's rule for a long time, so he still seems nervous and ewuh pakewuh to Mas Gibran,” said Surokim.

Meanwhile, vice presidential candidate number three Mahfud MD was able to make measured responses and statements. This ultimately eroded the “fiery” style that he had always shown.

“He didn't speak out loud, so it didn't look like the typical Mahfud MD figure that we have seen so far,” he said.

The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) has named three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates participating in the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Election (Pilpres) on Monday 13 November 2023.

The results of the serial number drawing a day ago determined Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD serial number 3.

After the first debate between presidential candidates on Tuesday (12/12), the KPU held a second debate involving three vice presidential candidates on Friday (22/12) in Jakarta.

The theme of the second debate includes people's economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN and APBD management, infrastructure and cities.