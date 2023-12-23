Denpasar Voice – There was something different about the appearance of the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 2 when attending the vice presidential debate on Friday (22/12/2023). At the event, Ganjar and Mahfud wore traditional regional clothing together.

Meanwhile, the other two presidential and vice presidential candidates still appeared in the same clothes as before.

That night, Ganjar Pranowo wore traditional Rote clothing from NTT province.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Education and Culture, traditional Rote clothing is synonymous with attributes in the form of sarongs, blankets and hats.

Another characteristic that differentiates traditional Rote clothing from other tribal traditional clothing lies in the decorative ikat motifs they wear.

Apart from that, the hats they wear are woven hats made from palm leaves.

On the other hand, Mahfud MD, who comes from Madura, wore typical regional clothing in the form of traditional Pesa'an clothes.

The Pesa'an shirt itself is worn by men and consists of three parts. Namely underwear, outer clothes and trousers.

The inner clothes are t-shirts with red and white striped motifs. Meanwhile, outer clothing is in the form of a jacket which can be buttoned or unbuttoned when worn. Generally this jacket is black.

Meanwhile, for the bottoms, the traditional clothes wear loose trousers which are often called gomboran. Generally, these trousers are black like the jacket worn.

The vice presidential debate that night discussed various topics including economics (people's economy and digital economy). Also finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN-APBD management to infrastructure and urban areas. (*/Dinda)