The second trilogy of the craziest lawyers in video games, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogyis about to return, in high definition, to finally be loved by everyone.

I think that the greatest merit of the saga created by Shu Takumi was to influence, drag and elevate, over the chapters and years, a bit of all the storytelling made in Japan. Maintaining the aesthetics and raucous, colorful and absurd tones, typical of manga and anime, but managing to give the story a credibility and depth that was not to be expected and finding, above all, the perfect narrative rhythm to make a visual novel digest even for those who he had never been accustomed to the genre.

It was therefore sincerely a shame that these stories were the prerogative only of owners of Nintendo DS first and then 3DS, with the original trilogy arriving a few years ago on all platforms and the spin-offs The Great Ace Attorney to follow; and now, on the horizon, January 24th to be precise, the complete work of Capcom’s legal comedy will be complete, with the arrival of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy! (in short, the titles dedicated to the iconic prosecutor Miles Edgeworth would still be missing, but who knows, if we wait a little longer…).

APOLLO JUSTICE: ACE ATTORNEY

But let’s go in order, chronological to be precise. The first title in the collection is Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, originally released in 2007 on Nintendo DS and the last in the series in which Shu Takumi played the role of writer. The first case is immediately very tense.

In fact, the young lawyer with “vocal cords of steel” can “perceive” tics in witnesses, almost in a “mentalist” style

After an altercation in a Russian restaurant, used as a clandestine gambling den, a notorious poker player is found dead of head trauma; it is none other than Phoenix Wright who calls the police, unrecognizable in tracksuit, slippers and cap to cover his famous porcupine hair, protagonist of the series who fell into disgrace after presenting (apparently) false evidence during a smoky trial, years after his judicial successes. A legendary lawyer turned pianist and invincible poker player, now accused of murder. Let’s start well!



Defending him is Apollo Justice in his baptism of fire, the nervous protégé of his friend and colleague Kristoph Gavin. The audiovisual revisitation in high definition is very successful and with results very similar to the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy of 2019, with beautiful animations, beautiful rearranged music and an always stimulating investigative gameplay, where every statement, debate, proof and objection become elements of a static yet very dynamic action-novel, where the screams that echo in the courtroom take the place of the blows . As if the defense and prosecution were two Street Fighter fighters engaged in a verbal brawl. The exhilaration of having found a contradiction is priceless and the power of Apollo, introduced in this chapter, makes everything even deeper. In fact, the young lawyer with “vocal cords of steel” can “perceive” tics in witnesses, almost in a “mentalist” style, when they are declaring something that disturbs them, thus managing to goad them and push them to speak, deepen, remove the foundations of their castle of lies.

To his skills will then be added the magic tricks of Phoenix’s daughter, Trucy and, above all (because they have a greater impact on the gameplay) the ability of the forensic investigator Ema Skye in analyzing crime scenes. Very nice character, addicted to chocolate snacks and invaluable in investigations. Obviously a fundamental role in the plot (and in the general appeal of the title) will be played, as always, by the prosecutor on duty: after the historians Miles Edgeworth, Franziska Von Karma and Godot, here it will be the turn of Klavier Gavin (Kristoph’s brother) to deal with Apollo. Frontman of the Gavinners, his rock band, exuberant, very tacky and full of himself, ready for electric harangues that resemble Slash’s solos more than solemn speeches.

DUAL DESTINIES

The second chapter of the trilogyand the first in the series to originally release on Nintendo 3DS, in 2013, and Dual Destinies. Phoenix returns to the leading role, supported by his now partner Apollo and the new hire Athena Cykes. The beginning is much darker than the previous ones: the legislative system is going through a dark period, between false accusations and artfully fabricated evidence and, not surprisingly, a bomb explodes in courtroom number 4 of the courthouse, causing extensive damage to the structure, injuring several people, including Apollo, and killing one, agent Candice Arme. Here the structure of the cases also changes, with the identity of the culprit immediately revealed in the introduction (a bit like Colombo) and the consequent focus shifted to the motive for the act rather than to the discovery of who perpetrated it.

Taking the place of the “novelty” in Dual Destinies is Athena’s analytical psychology which, thanks to the AI ​​Widget, is capable of analyzing the vocal inflection of witnesses

An interesting twist that also changes the player’s approach as a result. Graphically, there is a huge step forward, with the 3D engine, used for the first time in this chapter, polished and truly fantastic (despite its polygonal simplicity) to watch on TV, giving the illusion of being watching an animedespite the mainly fixed cameras, all shots and reverse shots as per tradition.



Taking the place of the “novelty” in Dual Destinies is Athena’s analytical psychology which, thanks to the AI ​​Widget, is capable of analyzing the vocal inflection of witnesses, managing to perceive the 4 basic emotions they are feeling at that moment : happiness, anger, surprise or sadness, even combined with each other. An absolutely interesting mechanic, capable of giving a more human dimension to those who will be called to testify. Il “chief prosecutor”star of the prosecution, here he will be one of the most enigmatic and disturbing figures of the entire saga: Simon BlackquilL. Ex-prosecutor detained on death row, following the conviction for murder in a mysterious case, years earlier, who is, despite this, given the opportunity to practice his profession again. A funereal character, with a sharp tongue and manipulative ways: a fantastic opponent!

SPIRIT OF JUSTICE

The last chapteroverall and from the collection, it is finally Spirit of Justice, released in 2016 on 3DS. The most exotic, esoteric and in a certain sense “fantasy” chapter, where religion and magic mix and find the perfect environment in which to proliferate in the imaginary Asian kingdom of Khura’in, freely inspired by Nepalese and Tibetan traditions. Phoenix is ​​on a pleasure trip to visit her friend Maya Fey, historical co-protagonist of the first trilogy, on a spiritual retreat in her hometown.

Rayfa is capable of evoking the last moments of a victim’s life and, therefore, determining with certainty (more or less) the culprit

A well-deserved vacation after years of court battles, finally! It goes without saying that the holiday will turn into work in a few minutes, work that is even more complex and dangerous than usual. In fact, the kingdom lives in the shadow of a revolutionary movement, which would like to overthrow the current theocracy, where the cult of the Holy Mother, personified by “her benevolence” Rayfa Padma Khura’in, spiritual guide of the country, is the basis of life of citizens. A country where, after various legal vicissitudes, it was decided to abolish the figure of the lawyer, persecuting those who remained and imposing the very heavy DC Act, which provides, in the event of conviction, the same punishment for the guilty party and his lawyertreated like an accomplice.



Very dystopian and disturbing as a narrative gimmick, which has its roots in the popular perception of the lawyer as an ambiguous figure who, in fact, would do anything to protect criminals. On the other hand, the series has always been veiled (but not too much) complaint to the Japanese criminal system, a topic later taken up by other titles, such as SEGA’s Judgment. The trials therefore, for over twenty years, have taken place in the presence of a judge, a prosecutor and the incarnation of the Holy Mother herself (a bit like the Dalai Lamas), in this case Rayfa, capable of evoking the last moments of life of a victim and, therefore, determine with certainty (more or less) the culprit.

However, the delightfully oriental aesthetics and the mystical atmosphere make this chapter incredibly evocative, solemn and nevertheless tense and thematically profound

This obviously transforms into the new gameplay element introduced in this chapter, namely the analysis of these fatal seconds, directly from beyond the grave, to find handles in complicated processes, always on the razor’s edge; like climbing the steep slopes of Khura’in with your bare hands. However, the delightfully oriental aesthetics and the mystical atmosphere make this chapter incredibly evocative, solemn and nevertheless tense and thematically profound. Our main rival will be Nahyuta Sahdmadhi, internationally renowned prosecutor, a fervent Khura’inese monk whose past is inextricably linked to characters I have no intention of revealing to you (if you are coming to the game for the first time). A plot capable of making Spirit of Justice a story full of twists and secrets, which start from the past to influence the present.



The entire collection is then enriched by the possibility of freely choosing the chapters to play (useful for those who have already “read” the titles at the time and simply want to relive certain unforgettable cases, going in a bit of random order, by feeling) and above all from Story Mode, which can be activated by pressing a button, with the game taking command and solving the various puzzles on its own; perfect both for those who want to experience the story as if it were a TV series, but also an occasional convenience for those who find themselves stuck and not sure how to continue, suspended by an error from the game over.

What is preparing to arrive on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch is therefore a varied trilogy (more than the original trilogy), capable of tackling thorny issues but always with a crazy attitude, clearly over the top and with a great sense of humor . The appointment is set for January 24ththe hearing is adjourned!

