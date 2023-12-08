Apex Legends has surprisingly announced a new and interesting collaboration that will delight many fans of the Square Enix universe: the collaborative franchise is that of Final Fantasy.

With a very short trailer, Apex Legends presented the collaboration with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich is really just around the corner: it will in fact start on January 9th.

Il battle royale updates bringing with it a bit of Square magic: there couldn’t be a better way to pay homage to the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which relatively showed itself with a performance on stage at The Game Awards.

The song that will be the symbol of the game’s soundtrack was in fact the protagonist of an orchestral performance which amazed the audience in the theater and beyond.

We remind you that Final fantasy 7 Rebirth will arrive exclusively on PS5 on February 29, 2023: the title is certainly one of the most anticipated of 2024so much so that it received a nominee as the most anticipated game of next year during the The Game Awards ceremony.