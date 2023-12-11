We bring more interesting content related to another great game in the franchise, apart from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time Zeda: Ocarina of Time.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time

It seems that Nintendo wanted to avoid speaking out on whether a remake is on the way. Game Informer asked Eiji Aonuma, producer of the franchise, directly in a recent meeting.

The creative responded like this:

(Laughs) No comments!

As you see, he avoided commenting on the matter, although the fact that he laughed and didn’t say no has given some fans hope. We will have to be careful in the future.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here. Don’t hesitate to check out all the Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

Fuente

In Ruetir.com

Streamer allows you to play the ocarina from Zelda: Ocarina of Time in your Twitch chat