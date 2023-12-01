Warner Bros. Pictures

The first trailer for Furiosa is here! The spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road starring Anya Taylor-Joy looks very good.

Anya Taylor-Joy has surprised everyone with the first trailer for Furiosa. The Queen’s Gambit actress on Netflix has captivated the world with the first trailer for the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, directed by George Miller. Set for release in May 2024, this new post-apocalyptic installment will focus on the origins of Charlize Theron’s character in the first film, now played by the Last Night in Soho star. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Daniel Webber and original cast members Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson.

Here you have the trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with Anya Taylor-Joy as protagonist:

During the film’s panel at the Brazilian CCXP, this official trailer for Furiosa was revealed ahead of its online release by Warner Bros. The trailer introduces Anya Taylor-Joy’s female character. It is a much younger version of Charlize Theron. In fact, he still has his long hair before his iconic haircut. She is facing off against an unrecognizable Chris Hemsworth, who plays the villain Dementus while trying to protect a child.

This spin-off of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ has all the ingredients to succeed

The trailer offers a look at the characters and hints at important events in Furiosa’s early life. Set 45 years after the fall of civilization, the film hints at their struggle to return home. It also reveals his protective instincts when facing challenges that will shape his future, as seen in Mad Max: Fury Road. And Anya Taylor-Joy is fabulous playing this role.

Great part of plot of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga appears to focus on the protection of a child. A boy who is initially presented as a prize for a race and is later seen seeking refuge under the protection of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character. These events show her protective character traits long before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, where she attempts to rescue Immortan Joe’s wives. Of course, the film has all the ingredients to be a success.

