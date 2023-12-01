There is not much you can do about the fact that the battery will hibernate due to the freezing cold. Except invest in a new battery or drive a long way before it freezes. It is therefore logical that the ANWB is very busy after cold nights. Only sometimes you have control over the misery on a cold morning.

The ANWB received around 5,100 breakdown reports yesterday, which is almost 1,500 more than an average Thursday. A lot of batteries were flat due to the cold, but frozen locks are still a major problem after an icy night. This concerns older cars where the key still has to be manually inserted into the door, or cars where the battery is so flat that the central door locking no longer works.

ANWB repeats the cold weather tip

The roadside assistance advises these people to the ANP to buy a lock defroster, along with a tip that they have been giving for years, but which people apparently still forget: ‘Of course, don’t keep it in your car, because you can Do not enter if the lock is frozen.’ Apparently there are still people who lock the drug in their cars.

A spokesperson for the ANWB reports to Top Gear that there are no figures on how many people put the lock defroster in the car, but that there are still plenty of reports of frozen locks on cold days. These people then have to wait for roadside assistance, while with a defroster they could have been on the road after five minutes.