More problems with cars due to the cold weather. The ANWB therefore receives more reports than normal.

December is on the calendar. And boy, it’s chilly outside. That also takes some getting used to for some cars. They notice this at the ANWB, because the number of reports has skyrocketed.

During the summer holidays they are always very busy at the emergency center. In the period after that it is a bit quieter, with the exception of a big autumn storm for example. Now that winter temperatures have arrived, it is once again very busy for the ANWB.

ANWB notifications

The ANWB saw the number of breakdown reports increase by no less than 40 percent yesterday compared to a regular Thursday. Most breakdowns related to a broken battery or locks that were frozen. Typical things of winter.

The ANWB told NU.nl that it had processed an expected 5,100 reports yesterday. That is normally about 3,700. Prevention is better than cure. That is why the ANWB advises you to take action yourself.

For example, by buying a lock yolk. This allows you to defrost your lock yourself and ensure that it works properly again. In addition, a spokesperson for the ANWB advises not to put the handbrake on the car during this period if you drive a manual car. Simply put it in first gear to prevent rolling away. The handbrake can freeze due to the cold and then the car will no longer move from its place. Finally, the ANWB advises you to take a warm coat with you. Okay mom.

Tip from Flip. If you’ve noticed lately that your battery isn’t quite fresh anymore, replace it. Nothing is more annoying than arriving at your car in the morning and the thing won’t start because the battery has given up the ghost due to the cold.

The ANWB is prepared for an extra busy period due to the cold. Additional staff was already deployed on Thursday and the organization expects to receive more reports than normal in the coming days.

Photo: nice gliding, credit Niels Keekstra / Maarten Sellmeijer. See more photos of Porsches in the snow

