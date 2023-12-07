It’s not something new. Anuptaphobia, or fear of remaining single, is a psychological phenomenon that has been talked about for a long time, but which now, due to social networks, has gained new relevance. In fact, As much as technology opens new avenues for possibility of meeting people and finding a partner, also generates the opposite: fear of not having a partner.

What weight does anuptaphobia really have and how does anuptaphobia work in times of the Internet? In the current era, marked by the omnipresence of the network and online communications, anuptaphobia can manifest itself in very different and, to say the least, striking ways.

Anuptaphobia and social networks

It is often said that everything depends on the prism from which you view it, and in that sense social networks are no exception. First of all, Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter offer undoubted opportunities to find a partner instantly and constantly. Not to mention dating apps in the purest Tinder style.

But this, looking at it in perspective, can also be (and in fact is) a double-edged sword, especially for those who suffer from anuptaphobia. On the one hand, they provide the opportunity to meet new people and make connections, yes, but on the other, They can intensify social pressure by constantly exposing others’ love lives.

And it is precisely there where one of the problems that increases anuptaphobia in times of the Internet arises: constant comparison. It is no secret that social networks show an often idealized image of people’s lives, and also of their relationships, something that It can cause nerves or a feeling of inferiority in those who are afraid of not having a partner.

Constant comparison to the seemingly perfect relationships of others can fuel anxiety and make anuptaphobia sufferers feel more pressure to find a partner quickly.

What are the main symptoms of anuptaphobia?

Anuptaphobia usually has many obvious symptoms. For a start, People who are afraid of not having a partner tend to always desperately look for someone during their moments of singleness. (usually brief), without stopping to think about whether it is the best option for them.

A situation that also can entail a excessive promiscuity or an unleashed envy towards other couples. In some cases, there is also no shortage of physical disorders, such as anxiety, stomach pains or complications with sleeping or having an appetite. Not to mention self-esteem problems, which also tend to go hand in hand with this disorder.

Nor, in that sense, does the Internet often help. Anuptaphobics may feel pressure to present a version of themselves that is attractive and desirable online., which can be exhausting over time. The need to obtain validation through likes and comments can become a measure of personal worth, negatively affecting real self-esteem.

All this, added to the lack of physical contact that certain virtual relationships can cause, are elements that greatly affect people who suffer from aruptaphobia. It would be unfair to say that technology and the Internet are guilty of this evil, but there is no doubt that, at least sometimes, they do not help either.