Actor Antony Starr plays The Patriot (Homelander) in The Boys and there are all kinds of memes on the Internet. Something that doesn’t make him very happy.

Homelander memes have taken the internet by storm and Antony Starr, the man behind the charismatic and terrifying The Patriot, is not about to let this trend pass without asking for something in return.

From his laser eyes to his sinister smile, every gesture has become fodder for online visual jokes. But who would have thought the actor would want a piece of the pie?

Is this possible?

In a clip circulating online, Antony Starr was direct and shameless: “Fuck it, if you’re a meme creator, pay me! “I didn’t get paid for any of this shit, but I’m everywhere.” Although his request might sound crazy, it seems like he wasn’t joking about wanting a reward for his immersion in the meme universe.

Prime Video

Fans have become addicted to the actor’s portrayal as Homelander, and there are good reasons for that. His ability to express emotions through facial cues and gazes is fascinating, making the character a powerhouse for memes. From his bewilderment to his manic grin, The Patriot provides a wide range of emotions that are perfect for use on a multitude of occasions.

However, despite fans’ unbridled creativity, Antony Starr won’t be pocketing money for memes. Although if this is legally possible, someone with the appropriate training should let me know in the comments.

Meanwhile, the new season of The Boys is expected to arrive soon and there will surely be many more moments from The Patriot that will cause a flood of memes on the Internet. So we will have to stay tuned to find out what they have prepared for the Amazon Prime Video series.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.