What a surprise! Antonio Orozco has had a very beautiful moment on the stage of La Voz. The coach wanted to give a gift to Malú, Pablo López and Luis Fonsi in the Grand Final.

Antonio Orozco has left everyone speechless by singing My Shoes Know by Pablo López, Black and White by Malú and It's Llueve Inside by Luis Fonsi.

Everyone has been left speechless, no one expected this surprise and Antonio Orozco has done it with all his love.

Do you want to relive it? Don't miss it in the video above!