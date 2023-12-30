What a Finale of La Voz All Stars! Antonio José, winner of La Voz 2015, has returned to the stage to sing The Perfect Night for us.

The artist, who has already shared the stage with other big winners of the format, set the pace for the gala and it was the last performance of the night.

We love that Antonio José returns to the place where he took his first steps as an artist and that he fills the set of La Voz with music.

Antonio Orozco has given thanks for everything. What a way to close!