A night full of surprises! For the first time we have seen the ten winners of all editions of The Voice together on stage.

A magical moment that no one expected and that surprised the coaches. The first to sing were Javier Crespo, Antonio José and David Barrul.

Javier Crespo won La Voz 2022 and has performed La Bachata, the song that led him to victory. Antonio José, who was crowned winner in 2015, sang Aprendiz and David Barrul (2013) surprised with Como las alas al viento.

What a moment! Malú was very happy to see David Barrul, the talent with whom she won one of the editions.

Antonio Orozco had a very nice reunion seeing Antonio José his first winner and Javier Crespo, his last winner.

Relive this spectacular performance by the three winners in the video above!