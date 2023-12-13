The well-known drug “Antiflu-Des” has won attention on social networks after Dr. Diego Ramonfaur, a doctor with a specialization in epidemiology at Harvard, advised against its use due to possible side effects

Diego Ramonfaur doctor epidemiologist with studies at Harvard University and Johns Hopkins Universityshared his recommendations in an X thread on Twitter, noting that the decision is based primarily on the active substances of the medicinewhich include amantadine, chlorphenamine and paracetamol.

Evidence that the commercial interests of pharmacies go above scientific evidence and medical consensus. Do not buy Antiflu-Des. Never. �� pic.twitter.com/OfHySC2ual — Diego Ramonfaur (@d_ramonfaur)

December 13, 2023

He explained that amantadine, previously used to treat influenza, It generated resistance and side effects were discovered at the brain level. As for chlorphenamine, which relieves nasal congestion, it causes drowsiness, even though there are new generation substances that do not cause these side effects.

On the paracetamol side, he pointed out that some people they take it additionally to Antiflu-Des, which increases the risk of poisoning for this medication, which is also recommended in lower doses for people with liver problems.

Ramonfaur highlighted that Antiflu-Des can relieve symptoms, but stressed the unnecessary risks associated. He recommended avoiding self-medication and advised seeking medical advice to use appropriate medications safely.

The thread was able to reach thousands of people with the 4.7k retweets that I accumulated in a couple of hours and the comments and memes from Internet users did not wait, we share some with you.

Themes

Viral Trend Social Networks

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions