EU countries are increasing their military budgets. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – Military spending in the European Union increased by 6% to a record USD261.4 billion or IDR 4,034 trillion in 2022. About 20 of the EU’s 28 member states increased their defense budgets last year, and six countries implemented increases of more than 10%.

The European Defense Agency said Sweden – which applied to join NATO last July – led the pack with a 30% increase, the tiny kingdom of Luxembourg followed with 28%, Lithuania’s outspoken anti-Russian government increased spending by 27.6%, and Spain’s ruling socialists oversaw a 27.6% increase in state spending. an increase of 19%.

In total, 1.5% of EU GDP was spent on defense last year. Some 22 EU members are also members of NATO, but only five – Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – meet the bloc’s requirement to spend 2% of their GDP on the military. Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Finland joined the five countries in surpassing the 2% threshold this year.

According to RT, USD 68.1 billion was allocated for defense investment and arms procurement across the bloc, up 6% from 2021. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in March promised to spend almost double that amount on his country’s military in cash. cash only once. injections, but as of February, less than a third of the lump sum had been allocated to the contract.

The EU’s combined military budget still pales in comparison to the United States, which spent $752.9 billion on defense in 2022, raising that figure to $816.7 billion this year, or about 3.5% of GDP.

Despite spending more on defense than ever before, the EU is struggling to arm its own and Ukraine’s armies.

Member states committed in March to supplying one million artillery shells to Kiev’s forces by March 2024, but only a third of that number has been supplied, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told journalists last month that “the target is one million artillery shells.” will not be achieved. achieved.”

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that Germany’s armed forces would have enough ammunition for a full-scale war for two days, while NATO logistics chief Alexander Sollfrank last month warned that bureaucratic obstacles and inadequate infrastructure would prevent NATO troops from reaching the front lines easily. events of the war with Russia.

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, stated in mid-2022 that all the bloc’s militaries combined would “run out of ammunition in two weeks” if they had to fight a conflict as powerful as the one in Ukraine.

Borrell, who also heads the European Defense Agency, welcomed Thursday’s report, but warned that the EU continues to “lag behind other global players in terms of spending.”

