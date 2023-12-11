loading…

Iran is holding large-scale war drills in anticipation of an expanding Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Army held large-scale joint and special exercises in the border area in Kermanshah province, western Iran. This is part of preparations to deal with potential security threats to the country, including attacks from Israel.

The exercise was held by the Najaf Ashraf Base of the IRGC Army in Qasr-e Shirin on Monday and involved various units.

Troops taking part in the exercise used the latest tactics to evaluate their readiness to deal with latent security threats, and sinister plots orchestrated by the anti-Iran Takfiri terrorist group.

During the exercise, special training in electronic warfare was put into practice and indigenous radar and communications systems were tested. Various reconnaissance and covert operations were also carried out.

In addition, predetermined targets as well as hypothetical enemy command centers were attacked and destroyed using advanced domestic weapons.

Several airborne operations were carried out, in which the IRGC’s airborne, artillery and armored divisions carried out the tasks assigned to them.

According to IRGC Army Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, this large-scale exercise aims to increase the operational readiness and combat readiness of the IRGC Army against complex security threats and terrorist scenarios.

“The region (West Asia) and the entire world have always been vulnerable to colonial, dominant and totalitarian policies. The emergence and spread of terrorist and subversive groups is one result of this attitude. “Therefore, security apparatus preparedness in facing this threat remains an absolute and undeniable need,” he said, as reported by Press TV.

Iranian military forces hold regular drills according to a detailed schedule in various regions of the country to test their weapons and equipment and evaluate their combat readiness.

Iran has repeatedly underscored that it will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile forces, which are entirely aimed at defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities are never negotiable.

