Suara.com – Alviation collaborated with the Angkasa Training Center (ATC) to hold an emergency drill exercise to anticipate casualties if an emergency occurs during a flight.

Aviation Observer, Alvin Lie, said that the training was carried out because when the flight crew explained safety procedures during an emergency, passengers often paid little attention because they were considered bored.

“Training is to equip flight service users about survival in the event of an emergency,” said Alvin, while at the Angkasa Training Center, Friday (15/12/2023).

In this training, participants are informed about all emergency conditions by holding a number of simulations. Starting from simulating if a fire occurs in the aircraft cabin during a flight to simulating getting off the plane through the emergency door using an air slide.

He stated that fires in the aircraft cabin are divided into three groups, and each requires a different method in the extinguishing process.

“For example, if a fire caused by a short circuit cannot be extinguished with water, you have to use halon,” he said.