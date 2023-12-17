Loading player

Early elections will be held in Serbia on Sunday 17 December to renew the parliament. They were called in November after President Aleksandar Vučić dissolved the outgoing parliament. It is a strategy that his party, the centre-right Serbian Progressive Party, often uses to maximize consensus in times of difficulty: from 2012 to today there has been a vote in Serbia more or less once every two years.

However, there is something new in these elections: all the opposition to Vučić and the government led by the Progressive Party are united in a coalition that has the same name as the enormous protests organized in the summer after two mass shootings in the space of a few days: Srbija protiv nasilja, “Serbia against violence”.

The coalition includes 14 parties, of which 11 are already represented in parliament, and in terms of themes and tones it seeks to resume the demonstrations organized in the summer. At first the protesters called for stricter regulations on the sale of weapons, which in Serbia are quite relaxed. Soon, also thanks to a transversal and unprecedented participation, the protests expanded, becoming a container for the frustrations of various parts of Serbian society against Vučić and the Progressive Party, which have dominated Serbian politics for about ten years now.

In recent years Vučić has managed to enormously consolidate the control exercised by his party over Serbian politics and society. TV and newspapers, both public and private, are full of people close to Vučić, who uses rhetoric similar to that of other authoritarian governments in Eastern Europe on the rights of migrants and the LGBT+ community. Last year the Serbian government canceled Europride, the international demonstration for the rights of people belonging to the LGBT+ community, citing pressure from right-wing parties and the very powerful local Orthodox Church. Some opposition members also accuse the government of having links with criminal gangs responsible for violence, extortion and illegal trafficking in various areas of the country.

The inhabitants of the cities, who tend to be more progressive than those of the inland areas, also criticize Vučić for not having made substantial progress on Serbia's entry into the European Union. Nominally the Progressive Party is in favor of moving closer to the Union, but in fact Serbia is also one of Russia's closest European allies, to which it is linked by solid cultural and economic ties. To date, Serbia is the only country in geographical Europe not to have joined the sanctions against Russia decided by the European Union after the invasion of Ukraine.

After the summer protests, Vučić initiated a reform on the sale of weapons, as well as a program to hand over illegally held weapons, and as a symbolic gesture he also resigned as secretary of the Progressive Party, to try to weaken the protests.

Frustration against him in certain categories has remained, but Vučić continues to have a rather solid electoral base among pensioners and inhabitants of inland areas. These people are also often very aligned with the very nationalist positions of the Progressive Party on Kosovo, the country that declared itself independent from Serbia in 2008. The Serbian government has never recognized the separation and in recent years Vučić has cultivated many ties with the leaders Kosovars of Serbian ethnicity. This summer, tension between Serbia and Kosovo became very high again, and according to some analysts, Vučić called early elections also to take advantage of the consensus for the Serbian nationalist cause.

At the moment the Progressive Party remains ahead in the polls: according to the CRTA institute (Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability) it is around 49 percent, compared to 40 for Serbia against violence.

However, it is difficult to argue that the electoral campaign so far has been free. According to an estimate by the Serbian think tank Bureau for Social Research (BIRODI), around 70 percent of the time dedicated to news on national TV channels concerns the Progressive Party or Vučić. Politico has noted that in recent weeks Vučić has given very long interviews almost every day, and every one of his stunts is picked up and celebrated by TV: like the time he prepared a ham sandwich for himself and two of his ministers after boasting of having spent only 585 Serbian dinars, i.e. around 5 euros, due to subsidies for essential goods allocated by his government. Or the one in which he showed up in the studio of a private TV station promising higher salaries by writing it on a white board.

Vučić is not even a candidate in these elections but remains omnipresent on TV, in the public debate, and obviously also in the Progressive Party's election commercials. In one he is seen emerging from a young couple's refrigerator, with a cup in his hand.

In recent weeks Vučić has approved a series of measures that seem aimed at gathering the consensus of some specific categories of the population. In October the government increased pensions by 5.5 percent, and promised a new increase in 2024. At the end of November each Serbian pensioner received a one-off bonus of 20,000 Serbian dinars, i.e. around 170 euros (on average pensioner receives around 320 euros in pension). A similar bonus of 10,000 dinars was promised to all high school students.

The opposition has complained a lot about the limited space it is guaranteed in the media and the bonuses promoted by Vučić and the government in office, led by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, a close collaborator of his.

Although polls show Serbia against violence very close to the Progressive Party, a victory still remains rather unlikely: also for this reason several members of the opposition are concentrating their efforts on the elections to renew the mayor in Belgrade, the country's capital, which will be held on the same day as the parliamentary elections.

The candidate for mayor of Serbia against violence is Vladimir Obradović, a former consultant to a minister in the government led by Brnabić who moved to the opposition a few years ago. At a national level, however, the leaders of the coalition are Marinika Tepić, vice-president of the centre-left Freedom and Justice Party, and Miroslav Aleksić, president of the centre-right People's Movement. The leader of the list will be Radomir Lazović, co-secretary of the Greens.

The other secretary of the Greens, Biljana Djordjevic, admitted to the BBC that a victory in the parliamentary elections seems rather remote: “We will never be as prepared as them,” she explained, “but in Belgrade we know we can win.”