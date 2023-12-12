The surface of the ice shelfAntarctica continues to be well below average: in 2023 the extension has always remained lower than any previous recordexcept for a brief period in late April and a second episode in November.

Due to this second phase, observing the data recorded from 1979 to today, the extension of the Antarctic ice shelf in November was the second lowest in the historical series according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). Despite the timid recovery observed, however, between the end of November and the beginning of December the decline in extent quickened the pace againfalling once again below the daily negative records set in the same period of 2016.

Accelerating the loss of surface area were the unusually warm conditions over the Weddell Sea eastern ei strong offshore winds to the east: the combination of these two weather factors caused the retreat of the ice along that stretch of coast and opened a wide poliniathat is, a marine area that remains ice-free for some time due to the rise of warmer water from the sea depths, or due to the wind.