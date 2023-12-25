Suara.com – PT Aneka Tambang Tbk's attorney Fernandes Raja Saor said that 'crazy rich' from Surabaya Budi Said would be caught in a criminal case. According to him, Budi Said will follow Eksi Anggraeni cs, who has now been convicted of being involved in a criminal act of corruption involving 152.8 kg of gold belonging to PT Antam.

“Basically, when someone commits a criminal act, they are not alone, there are several people who are related to a criminal act. If we look at the Budi Said case, it is clear that the BPK audit found that Budi Said could be the 5th person, after the 4th “other people have become suspects for committing criminal acts,” said Fernandes, written Monday (25/12/2023).

In the follow-up trial of the PT Antam Tbk (ANTM) corruption crime case at the Surabaya District Court, last December 22, Eksi Anggraeni was sentenced to 7 years in prison. The panel of judges said that the defendant, Eksi Anggraini, who was the broker selling Antam's gold to Budi Said, was legally and convincingly proven to have committed a criminal act of corruption.

Apart from the 7 year sentence, he was also given a fine of IDR 600 million, subsidiary to 3 months and compensation of IDR 87.67 billion. Meanwhile, three other people, namely Endang Kumoro, Achmad Purwanto, and Misdianto, were all sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. Plus a fine of IDR 300 million subsidiary to 6 months in prison.

According to Fernandes, in the trial at the Surabaya District Court, 22 December 2023, the judge did not review Budi Said's involvement. However, he is sure that Budi Said will soon follow the Exi Anggraeni Cs.

“At yesterday's trial, the judge didn't read it out, but the law will definitely find out the truth in the end. What does that mean? This means that Budi Said will definitely experience the same thing, it's just a matter of time,” he explained.

Fernandes is very confident that Budi Said will also be caught. Because Eksi Anggraeni Cs is only a broker for purchasing gold with the added discount. Meanwhile, Budi Said was the recipient of the gold, so he should take responsibility.

“So, for example, there is a case of missing gold, when 4 people are found guilty in this missing gold case, then the next task is for law enforcers to find out where the gold disappeared. Today, that is what has not been answered in this criminal law, where is the gold lost. “If it turns out that the 4 people are found guilty, the question is, who received the gold. The same as the custodian. That is our question,” he stressed.

BPK findings

Auditor of the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) Moch Priono revealed the origin of the corruption loss of 152.8 kg of gold belonging to PT Antam. In the audit carried out, it was found that there was an agreement that was detrimental to PT Antam, between the broker or broker and the founder or gold buyer.

This was stated by Priono when giving his statement as an expert at the Surabaya Corruption Crime Court (Tipikor), on October 3 2023. In his statement, Priono said that the defendant Eksi, as a broker or broker, was known to have sold PT Antam gold to the founder named Budi Said at below the average price. -market average at that time.

From his findings, the defendant Eksi agreed with the buyer, Budi Said, to get a gold price of IDR 530 million per kilo. In fact, the official price at that time was IDR 598.6 million per kilo.

Based on this agreement, Budi Said transferred IDR 10.6 billion to PT Antam's account. However, from there, it can be seen that there is a price difference which is considered detrimental to PT Antam.

Apart from that, he also revealed the role of the defendant Misdianto in this case. Misdianto is considered to have created a transaction scheme, not based on per-item but based on per kilogram. So, this is again detrimental to PT Antam.

“For example, an agreement is made per kilo, not per item. Then, issued two invoices that were close to the money transferred by Budi Said. What the boutique issued was 20 kg, it should have been 17.6 kg, there was a difference of 2.4 kg. The difference was offered to the other founding father. And there are several transactions. “73 Budi Said transactions, 171 invoices issued in Budi Said's name,” he stressed.