Suara.com – PT Aneka Tambang Tbk won three awards at the same time at the 2023 Human Capital & Performance Awards held by BusinessNews Indonesia Magazine, Wednesday (29/11/2023). Antam won The Best Reward and Recognition Strategy 2023 (Mining Industries) and The Best Employee Engagement Strategy 2023 (Mining Industries).

“The 2023 Human Capital & Performance Award is a form of appreciation for Antam’s commitment and efforts in managing human resources in the company,” said Antam’s Director of Human Resources, Achmad Ardianto.

Just so you know, the 2023 Human Capital & Performance Award carries the theme “Strategic Integration of Digital Technology & AI in HR Operations: Enhancing Human Capital Management Through Data-Driven Insights”.

The assessment for this award was carried out independently by a team of assessors and a jury for 400 companies in Indonesia. At the 2023 Human Capital & Performance Award event, Antam also won an award in the Best Human Capital Director of the Year (Mining Industries) category.

Achmad Ardianto explained that his party realizes that employees are the basic foundation for the sustainability of a company. Therefore, Antam always strives to create a work environment that is safe and free from various risks of work accidents.

This is expected to encourage the growth and development of Antam’s people, so that they can provide the best performance for the company.

“The company also continues to transform the use of digital technology in managing human resources so that all Antam employees have more flexibility in their work,” he added.

As part of the MIN ID Mining Industry BUMN Holding, Antam continues to instill BUMN BERAKHLAK values ​​as a guideline for values ​​and behavior that become the identity and glue for a work culture that supports sustainable performance.