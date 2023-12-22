72 hours after the match against Lecce, Toro's condition needs to be checked: the first diagnosis speaks of fatigue in the left adductor, but the situation will be monitored at Pinetina

Orange alert, at Inter, like the third shirt worn in the Italian Cup against Bologna. It's not red, not yet, because it will only be when it's cold that we'll understand the extent of Lautaro Martinez's muscle fatigue. After 99 minutes of the match, leading by one goal, Simone Inzaghi replaced him with Henrikh Mkhitaryan: he would have liked to do it earlier, perhaps with the next round already in his pocket, but instead the coach had to watch – worried like the fans – leaving the field of his jewel with a painful grimace, intent on “touching” the adductor of his left thigh. It is Toro's most human moment in a season as a goal cyborg, but the hope of the entire Nerazzurri world is that the night and the rest will bring good news from Appiano Gentile. With Alexis Sanchez himself recovering and Marko Arnautovic again out of action, the risk is of having to rely above all on Marcus Thuram for Inter-Lecce, scheduled at Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday at 6pm.

BREATHLESS

Sitting on the bench, Lautaro was promptly bandaged on the thigh by the Inter staff and then initially hid under a blanket. Doing without Lautaro would be a problem for anyone, but it is especially so in a season in which the Argentine has already scored 17 goals in 23 games, something he had never managed to achieve before in his career, at the pace of the best strikers in the history of the club. club. A category in which he already fully falls and it is precisely for this reason that his conditions are now probably of more interest than the first missed trophy of the Nerazzurri season: if in the squad of the Serie A leaders there is a short department, for greater effectiveness which for men, is definitely the attack. As early as this morning, Inter's doctors will try to have a clearer vision of what at the moment can only be defined as muscle fatigue, pending further investigations. Then it will be Lautaro himself, who left San Siro limping last night, to contribute to the diagnosis, because his sensations will be the final green light to return to the pitch. The “when” is currently an unanswered question.