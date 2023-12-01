Here comes confirmation of a new indie title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. This is Adventure Bar Story, originally released for Nintendo 3DS.

According to what was shared, the title will be available next December 21 at least in Japan. We leave you with its premise and its trailer:

Kamerina’s Bar is a typical tavern in the RPG world where adventurers gather to share information. You’re the owner. Gustav, the wealthy owner of a neighborhood restaurant, is trying to buy his tavern. Gustav is a powerful man, if you don’t do anything, he will put you out of business and force you to sell the bar! The best way to defend the acquisition? BEAT THE CROWD! Become the most popular bar in town, so not even Gustav can touch you!

