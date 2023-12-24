After the departure of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega from Scream 7, now Christopher Landon is also leaving the project

Scream 7 It continues to have problems in its production, since now the film has lost its director.

More problems for Scream 7

The next sequel to the popular franchise has had to face multiple difficulties. First, the protagonist of the latest films, Melissa Barrera, was fired from the project after sharing publications in which she offered her support to the citizens of Palestine, and right after, the news came out that Jenna Ortega I wouldn't return due to a salary dispute.

To make the situation worse, Christopher Landonthe film's director, turned to X to confirm his departure from Scream 7.

I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing — christopher landon (@creetureshow) December 23, 2023

“I guess now is a good time to announce that I formally left Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart broke for everyone involved. All. But it's time to move on. I don't have anything.”

Although probably a seventh of Scream Don't risk cancellation, the setbacks you're facing could cause the studio to delay development of the film until the issues are resolved.