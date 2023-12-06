It doesn’t end there, just another good car movie that seems to be worth watching. Race for Glory will be in theaters soon.

Making a good car film is difficult. On the one hand you want to entertain people and on the other hand it has to be truthful. Think of it a bit like your own sex life: it makes you happy, but you don’t want it on film.

Many action car films have been made. The Fast & Furious franchise in particular pulls out all the clichés. Cars that can upshift 17 times, can jump meters far and high and are somehow indestructible. The worst is when two drivers race next to each other, and one of them shifts down briefly. Oh boy, wasn’t it in the right gear for that?

Race for Glory

But in recent years there have been quite a few nice car films. Baby Driver is epic for people with a sense of rhythm and Rush was not bad either. Then there’s Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari) which could have been a lot worse and of course the latest Lamborghini movie. But there’s another one coming: Race for Glory.

This car film focuses on the year 1983. Not so much because Def Leppard’s Pyromania came out, but because of the WRC. 1983 is the year that Audi and Lancia fought with each other. The mighty Audi with the four-wheel drive monsters were battling the tiny rally team with Walter Rohrl coincidentally behind the steering wheel.

Actors

The film’s cast includes Riccardo Scamarcio, Daniel Brühl (who played Niki Lauda in Rush), Katie Clarkson-Hill, Volker Bruch, and a bunch of other names we’ve never heard of. Esther Garrel plays the role of ‘Audi driver’, which almost has to be Michele Mouton.

Pay attention, the film is mainly an action-sports film drama that is inspired by a true story. So it is certainly not a documentary with music underneath, but a story that is indirectly based on it.

Now it’s a David versus Goliath story where you basically don’t have to do much. The fact that there is no Hollywood cast behind it also gives us hope that it is a film that comes somewhat close to what happened in 1983.

